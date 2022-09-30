Monument Capital Management Sells 2,706 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 286,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,575,000 after buying an additional 78,160 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AOS opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.54. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

