Monument Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $165.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average of $199.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

