Monument Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 0.8% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Dollar General by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,422 shares of company stock valued at $66,271,237. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DG opened at $239.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.