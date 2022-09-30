Monument Capital Management Lowers Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,533 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPX. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

