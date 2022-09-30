Monument Capital Management Has $3.74 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Quanta Services by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $127.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

