Monument Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 735,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

