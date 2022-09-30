Monument Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 398,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,920,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,112,000 after purchasing an additional 122,302 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

