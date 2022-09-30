Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 336,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,165,000 after buying an additional 287,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,167.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 246,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after acquiring an additional 236,058 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,653,000 after purchasing an additional 225,459 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 159,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 48,494 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,768. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $136.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.03.

