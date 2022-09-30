Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) PT Lowered to GBX 900

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Molten Ventures Price Performance
GRWXF opened at $3.12 on Monday. Molten Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.
Molten Ventures Company Profile
