Moller Financial Services Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Moller Financial Services reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,326. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $123.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.01.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.