Moller Financial Services Invests $253,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,477. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.19. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

