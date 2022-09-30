Moller Financial Services Buys 6,898 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.7% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VGK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 155,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.