MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

MKS Instruments stock opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $81.50 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.95.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

