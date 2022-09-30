Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 77000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Mkango Resources Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

Further Reading

