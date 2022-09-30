Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 31,395 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the period. United Microelectronics makes up approximately 0.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 193,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

