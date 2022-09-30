Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $53,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,239 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. 873,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,774,678. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

