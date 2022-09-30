Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $407,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.34. The company had a trading volume of 33,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

