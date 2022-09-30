MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $182.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 166,340 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

