Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $63.69. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $54.91 and a twelve month high of $72.78.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
