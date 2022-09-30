Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $63.69. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $54.91 and a twelve month high of $72.78.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

