Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 134,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,005,337 shares.The stock last traded at $4.53 and had previously closed at $4.59.
The company has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
