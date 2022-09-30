Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 134,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,005,337 shares.The stock last traded at $4.53 and had previously closed at $4.59.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,639,000 after buying an additional 6,037,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,529 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,903,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 791,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

