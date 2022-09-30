Mind Medicine (MindMed) Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 12,442 call options on the company. This is an increase of 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,241 call options.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 3.32 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 2.85 and a 12-month high of 44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is 11.78.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.75 by 0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

MNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 15.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 750,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

