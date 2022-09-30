Mind Medicine (MindMed) Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 12,442 call options on the company. This is an increase of 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,241 call options.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance
Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 3.32 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 2.85 and a 12-month high of 44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is 11.78.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.75 by 0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 15.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 750,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD)
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.