Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Down 64.9% in September

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 600,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TIGO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 211,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,662. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 70.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 334,189 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

