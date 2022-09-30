MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. MillerKnoll updated its Q2 guidance to $0.39-0.45 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $245,927,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $68,747,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.