Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded by Summit Insights to “Buy”

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MU. Mizuho decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.46. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,916,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.