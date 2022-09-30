Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

