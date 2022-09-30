Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $60.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MU. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.46. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 588.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 192,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 164,189 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

