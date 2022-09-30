Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $51.10. 720,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,774,678. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,916,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

