Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.06)-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.01. 23,706,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,833,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.46.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.18.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Micron Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.