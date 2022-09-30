Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

