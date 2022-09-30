Microlise Group’s (SAAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.08) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.66% from the company’s current price.

Microlise Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:SAAS traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 146 ($1.76). The company had a trading volume of 75,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,285. Microlise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.90 ($2.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15. The company has a market cap of £169.28 million and a PE ratio of 7,300.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.47.

About Microlise Group

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

