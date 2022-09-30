Microlise Group’s (SAAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.08) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.66% from the company’s current price.
Microlise Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON:SAAS traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 146 ($1.76). The company had a trading volume of 75,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,285. Microlise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.90 ($2.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15. The company has a market cap of £169.28 million and a PE ratio of 7,300.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.47.
About Microlise Group
See Also
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Microlise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microlise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.