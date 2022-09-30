Mettalex Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mettalex has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $156,775.27 and $21,957.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8.

Buying and Selling Mettalex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mettalex is a decentralised exchange that is focused on the trading of token-based commodities. Accessible 24/7 with tight trading spreads, low margin requirements and novel hedge instruments that ensure investors cannot be liquidated prior to settlement.Governance tokens (MTLX) are used to vote on system parameters such as choice of autonomous market makers to back with liquidity from the liquidity pool, borrowing rates from the liquidity pool, usage of exchange fees. Governance tokens are minted at an exponentially decreasing rate to incentivise early liquidity providers in the system. Minted tokens are distributed in proportion to the amount of liquidity supplied to the system at each block. Some fraction of the exchange fees and autonomous market maker spreads is used to buy back MTLX and burn.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mettalex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mettalex using one of the exchanges listed above.

