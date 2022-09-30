Medicalchain Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (MTN)

Medicalchain (MTN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Medicalchain has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Medicalchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalchain has a total market capitalization of $718,164.04 and approximately $27,211.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Medicalchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

