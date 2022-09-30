Means Investment CO. Inc. Takes $332,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC opened at $27.68 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

