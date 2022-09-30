Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 231 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM stock opened at $121.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average is $132.83. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

