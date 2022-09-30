Means Investment CO. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $3,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $61.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

