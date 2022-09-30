Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,855 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 98.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

