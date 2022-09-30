Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 613 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $96.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $95.62 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.