Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $20,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV opened at $91.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.53 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.04.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.