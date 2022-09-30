Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.04. The firm has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

