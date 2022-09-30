Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

