Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 1,137 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,788,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $298,015,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $82.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.90. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.48 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NIKE to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

