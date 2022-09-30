McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) Insider Acquires A$14,580.00 in Stock

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP – Get Rating) insider Helen Thornton purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$14,580.00 ($10,195.80).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32.
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 4th. This is an increase from McPherson’s’s previous Final dividend of $0.02.
McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products; and vitamins and supplements, as well as various kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminium foils.
