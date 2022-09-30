McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.01. The stock had a trading volume of 98,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,389. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

