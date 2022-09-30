McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 2.0 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average is $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,537,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after buying an additional 152,463 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.