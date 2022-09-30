MAX Exchange Token Hits One Day Volume of $42,153.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $42,153.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00313263 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00130057 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00066508 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00050881 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

