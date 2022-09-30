Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple comprises about 4.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLP stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.64. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

