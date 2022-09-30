Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

