Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Trading Down 3.2%

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.65. 9,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 464,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

