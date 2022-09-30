Marotta Asset Management Sells 928 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $36.57. 1,049,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,945,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $53.04.

