Marotta Asset Management Sells 32,457 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,457 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

EWH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. 415,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,931. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $24.88.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

